Omaha's Memorial Park concert to feature local music videos; Monday is deadline to apply
Omaha's Memorial Park concert to feature local music videos; Monday is deadline to apply

Backup singers for Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at the Memorial Park concert and fireworks show in 2019.

 ELSIE STORMBERG, THE WORLD-HERALD

The historic concert venue on 13th street in Omaha will undergo renovations and a name change.

Local bands and musicians have the chance to perform at a concert featuring Elvis Costello and rapper Wyclef Jean later this summer — albeit on a video screen, not the live stage.

Organizers of Omaha's annual Memorial Park concert and fireworks show are seeking applications from bands interested in having an original song and video played on screens during the Aug. 28 "City of Omaha Celebrates America" concert.

Groups can either submit an existing one-song video, or request a time slot for a two-song recording session at KPAO Omaha's Community Television station, according to a press release.

Those selected for the recording sessions will be scheduled for studio time featuring professional audio, lighting and music equipment. Bands will receive copies of the final video files for their own use, organizers said.

Submitted videos should be of professional quality.

Interested groups have until Monday to apply via a Google form, which can be found at the following link: bit.ly/3dEVcgm.

The videos will play throughout the day as concertgoers arrive and mingle. Videos also may be played between live sets during the concert.

All music must be original; covers will not be accepted.

"We wanted a way to feature more local talent, and we already have giant screens booked for the stage, so featuring videos makes sense," Vic Gutman, whose firm is managing the event, said Wednesday in a statement.

The videos will allow local groups to further promote their music, Gutman said.

Officials announced last week that Elvis Costello and The Imposters will headline the event, along with special guest Wyclef Jean. Omaha band The Firm is set to open the show.

Live music will kick off in the early evening, with fireworks starting about 10 p.m.

The free concert is open to the public and family-friendly.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece

