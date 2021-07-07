Omaha's Memorial Park concert to feature local music videos; Monday is deadline to apply

Local bands and musicians have the chance to perform at a concert featuring Elvis Costello and rapper Wyclef Jean later this summer — albeit on a video screen, not the live stage.

Organizers of Omaha's annual Memorial Park concert and fireworks show are seeking applications from bands interested in having an original song and video played on screens during the Aug. 28 "City of Omaha Celebrates America" concert.

Groups can either submit an existing one-song video, or request a time slot for a two-song recording session at KPAO Omaha's Community Television station, according to a press release.

Those selected for the recording sessions will be scheduled for studio time featuring professional audio, lighting and music equipment. Bands will receive copies of the final video files for their own use, organizers said.

Submitted videos should be of professional quality.

Interested groups have until Monday to apply via a Google form, which can be found at the following link: bit.ly/3dEVcgm.

The videos will play throughout the day as concertgoers arrive and mingle. Videos also may be played between live sets during the concert.