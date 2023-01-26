Omaha's Methodist Hospital completes $26.7 million ER renovation, expansion

In the months before COVID-19 arrived in Omaha, Methodist Hospital launched a renovation of its emergency department intended to ease a space crunch and meet the hospital's needs decades into the future.

Three years later, the hospital on Thursday hosted a tour of the $26.7 million completed project, the last pieces of which will open early next month.

Not only did the department nearly double in size, going from 11,500 square feet to 22,000 square feet, the number of patient rooms doubled from 12 to 24.

Among the new spaces are a larger, state-of-the-art resuscitation and trauma room, two rooms designed to more safely house patients in a mental health crisis, three rooms that can accommodate larger patients and another specially equipped room for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking.

"It's so exciting now to have this great space to see and take care of patients," said Dr. Joseph McCaslin, the emergency department's medical director.

Josie Abboud, president and CEO of Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women's Hospital, said the emergency department plays a critical role in providing care in the community.

"Sometimes that's the first time someone decides to access health care," she said of a patient's ER visit.

Demand for that care has increased in recent years. McCaslin said that over the past five years, the number of patients seen in the ER at Methodist, 8303 Dodge St., has increased 8%.

Most of the funding for the project was raised from donors within the community by the Methodist Hospital Foundation. "This is a community resource that is funded by our community, which is really, really special," said Tracy Madden-McMahon, the foundation's president and CEO.

The ER remained open during construction, so the work was carried out in six phases. To double the size of the department, the hospital built out toward Dodge Street and borrowed other space within the hospital's North Tower.

The project provides improved access for patients arriving by private vehicle and by ambulance via a new ambulance bay and a separate door that bypasses the new lobby.

The new ambulance bay, unlike the old one, is large enough that doors can be closed when an ambulance is inside, said Chelsea Craig, a registered nurse and service leader for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women's emergency departments.

McCaslin, who has been with Methodist for more than 25 years, said the new resuscitation and trauma room is a third larger than the old one and can house all of the equipment needed to care for critically ill patients.

The upgrades, he said, were designed to add privacy for patients and improve safety for both patients and staff. Previously, patient rooms had sliding glass doors. Now they have solid doors.

The rooms designed for people in mental health crisis have garage-type doors that can be closed to prevent access to bedside equipment so patients can't use the equipment to harm themselves or staff, McCaslin said. In the past, staff had to remove all of that equipment. A bathroom across the hall is designed with similar safety features.

Because Methodist doesn't have an inpatient mental health unit, the hospital stabilizes patients and holds them for hours, sometimes days, until they can find a bed where the patients can receive the appropriate care. The number of such patients has increased in recent years, he said.

The new space for victims of sexual assault and other such crimes not only offers more privacy than was available previously, it also adjoins a consultation room where patients can meet with family or law enforcement.

It's also equipped to facilitate evidence collection by the hospital's specially trained nurses. A special camera can be used to visualize bruising under the skin before it becomes visible on the surface. Last year, McCaslin said, the hospital saw more than 300 such patients.

McCaslin also called the new ER space a "great morale booster" for staff. "Patients are more comfortable, so we're more comfortable," he said.

