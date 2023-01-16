Omaha's Methodist Hospital halfway through $18.6 million renovation

Methodist Hospital in Omaha is roughly halfway through an $18.6 million renovation that will result in the opening of two new units equipped with more than 50 beds.

The renovation at the hospital, 8303 Dodge St., is intended to address higher patient volumes and enhance patients’ experiences, officials said. Both units previously were occupied by Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, which in 2021 moved into a new and expanded neonatal intensive care unit in its new, nine-story Hubbard Center for Children near 84th Street and West Dodge Road.

A progressive care unit, which opened on the fourth floor of Methodist’s north tower in December, is dedicated to patients needing cardiac, vascular and thoracic care. The medical observation unit, slated to open this summer, will serve patients who may need extra care and monitoring after a medical event or procedure. Both units have added security features and negative airflow capabilities.

Josie Abboud, president and CEO of Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women’s Hospital, said health officials learned during the pandemic that time is of the essence in mitigating the spread of airborne infections.

While the hospital already has airborne infection isolation rooms throughout the building, she said, it was important that the new units were designed to add more such rooms quickly and efficiently.

The newly renovated floors are the hospital’s first opportunity to add significant acute care space since June 2010.