Omaha's Metro transit to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day
Omaha's Metro transit to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day

Bus rides in Omaha will be free on Election Day to help voters get to the polls. 

This is the second time Metro transit has offered a "Bus to the Ballot." The first time was during the 2016 election.

"Providing free transit on Election Day helps us ensure that transportation is not a barrier to participation in the democratic process," Metro CEO Lauren Cencic said in a press release.

Riders can plan their trips and track buses using MyRide OMA, which is available online at ometro.com or as a smartphone app. Polling locations can be found at votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.

Buses and paratransit vehicles are cleaned regularly to limit the spread of COVID-19. Safety shields also have been installed around driver seats to reduce contact between drivers and riders. Buses on high-ridership routes are swapped out midday to allow for extra cleaning.

In addition to Metro, Heartland B-cycle also will offer free transportation on Election Day. The bike-share organization is offering free one-hour rides to get voters to their polling places. 

