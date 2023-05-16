New windows, century-old ceramic tiles, exposed ceiling beams, an open floor plan, lots of books and spots to read them. When Omaha's downtown library opens this weekend, visitors will be greeted by both modern functionality and historical elements.

Housed within a 111-year-old building at 1401 Jones St., the Omaha Public Library Downtown Branch features a large area on the first floor that is dedicated to a children's section — with reading nooks, group spaces, computers, a mother's room and acoustic sound proofing. Meeting rooms with modern video calling technology can also be found on the first floor.

Laura Marlane, executive director of Omaha Public Library, said her favorite space is a bright but cozy reading room on the second level.

"It's been thrilling" to watch the new space come together, Marlane said during a media tour of the new library Tuesday. "There were times when we could not see this far down the road," she said.

Though the city's new downtown library only moved a few blocks from the W. Dale Clark Library, which served as Omaha's main library for more than 45 years, the journey to open the new location was marked by unique challenges in both construction and public opinion.

Structural challenges and supply chain issues twice delayed the project timeline and added costs to the renovation of the building's shell and core, which was taken on by building owner White Lotus Group.

The Jones Street building was designed by renowned Omaha architect John Latenser in 1912 and originally served as the David Cole Creamery. When it closed in 1940, the building was renovated into cold storage, and later operated as an auto parts supply business before being sold to investors in 2013.

Renovations of the structure were done with intention to maintain the building's historic integrity. That meant bricks couldn't be removed and the original floors were covered with a layer of flooring that will help with functionality and preservation, said Jay Kline, vice president of business development with White Lotus group.

The project took "a tremendous amount of collaboration," Kline said.

For a year and a half, Omaha Public Library staff have worked with HDR, Margaret Sullivan Studio, Noddle Companies, Ronco Construction and White Lotus Group to transform the space into a modern library.

The project got rolling publicly in November 2021 when Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the city's downtown library would be moved to the building at 1401 Jones St., which the city would lease for $465,000 a year on a 10-year lease. After five years, the city will have the option to opt out of the lease or purchase the building.

For years, a library facilities plan pointed to a need for an updated downtown branch and a potential, more centralized main library. Those plans were expedited by corporate interest in the site of the W. Dale Clark, which was demolished late last year to make way for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.

The demolition was met with significant public pushback, even though the former building had its limitations.

"The main library, while it was very iconic and beautiful to many people, you'd see someone with a phone in their hand hanging out a doorway to try to find a WiFi signal," Marlane said. "It was designed for the way libraries used to be. And this library was designed for the use people expect today."

For design architect Kevin Augustyn, it was hard to envision how the new library would look in the early days of renovations.

There were pigeons living in the building and all the windows had been bricked over during the days of cold storage. Support beams needed to be replaced, walls removed and a century's worth of dirt and grime wiped clean.

"Bringing (the building) back to life was a huge challenge," Augustyn said. "The amount of elbow grease and hard work that went into it on the construction side was immense."

The design side of things, however, was fairly straightforward for the HDR design team.

"In terms of organization of the space, it wasn't complicated," Augustyn said. "We have some meeting rooms, we have kids areas, upstairs is lots of seating. We knew once we got into the design process that it was going to be a great space."

Soon, members of the public can see it for themselves. The new branch will open to the public Sunday at 1 p.m. with a variety of activities, including story times at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and a scavenger hunt for all ages.

The library offers three meeting rooms and five study rooms. The children’s space features reading nooks, as well as a story house for children to explore and play. The second floor incorporates space for teens and a reading room. Public computers and open study spaces are available throughout the branch.

"It's just amazing to be able to walk around it," Marlane said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023