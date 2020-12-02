Omaha's new trash collector missed 7,500 collections during first 3 days on the job

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What's being done to catch up?

More trucks and drivers will be deployed this week, and crews will be working Saturday, the city said.

Additional staff members will be working the city's Solid Waste Hotline, 402-444-5238, which is the number to call to report a missed pickup. Those who have missed collections should leave their carts at the curb.

A lot of people are calling the line with questions and complaints, the city said.

Reports also can be made to the Mayor's Hotline, 402-444-5555, or via email at hotline@cityofomaha.org and hotline@cityofomaha.com.

Beginning Thursday, old trash cans and green recycling bins can be taken to Under the Sink, 4001 S. 120th St. It will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

People already have been able to take the old containers to FCC's site at 5902 N. 16th St.

Old trash cans can also be placed in the new trash carts for disposal, and recycling bins can go in the recycling cart — but FCC is asking people to use one of the drop-off sites to reduce the amount of trips trucks must make to the landfill.

How can I help the process go smoothly?