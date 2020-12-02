Omaha's new trash collector missed 7,500 collections during first 3 days on the job

It's been a rough start for the company that took over Omaha's trash, yard waste and recycling program.
FCC Environmental Services told the city it has missed more than 7,500 households during its first three days on the job, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office. About 150,000 households are covered by the service.
FCC took over the contract on Monday from former provider Waste Management.
Retirees Mary and Paul Fisher had been eagerly awaiting the transition to the two 96-gallon covered carts. Mary, 68, said the couple produces an "embarrassing" amount of recycling, and they're excited about the extra room for recyclables.
But the couple, who are members of FCC's special collections program because of their ages and health conditions, felt left behind Tuesday: Their neighbors' waste was picked up, but theirs was left behind at their home near 45th and Pine Streets.
"It was just a little disappointing, but I'm not trying to be too hard on them," Fisher said. "I know it's the first week."
Officials with the city and FCC planned to discuss the delays at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Why have some collections been delayed?
Multiple factors contributed to the missed pickups, according to the city:
Some residents are still putting out their old trash cans, rather than using the new 96-gallon carts. Others are putting out yard waste bags that don't contain the sticker that must be purchased ahead of time for excess yard waste bags and bundles of sticks.
Yard waste collection will be unlimited during a 4- to 6-week period in the fall, but the rest of the time, people must purchase a sticker for each bag and bundle, which costs $1.98 plus tax. They are sold at Hy-Vee, Family Fare, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, Westlake Ace Hardware, Ideal Hardware and Menards locations.
Another snag: construction at Firstar Fiber, the city's current curbside recyclables processor, has led to longer wait times for trucks waiting to drop off materials.
Also, more people have opted into FCC's special collections program, which allows residents over the age of 70 or those with a medical disability to set their carts in a designated spot near their home. The number of homes in the program has increased from about 2,400 to about 6,300, according to the city.
And about 500 new carts still had not been delivered Wednesday. A contractor is following FCC trucks each day to deliver the remaining carts.
What's being done to catch up?
More trucks and drivers will be deployed this week, and crews will be working Saturday, the city said.
Additional staff members will be working the city's Solid Waste Hotline, 402-444-5238, which is the number to call to report a missed pickup. Those who have missed collections should leave their carts at the curb.
A lot of people are calling the line with questions and complaints, the city said.
Reports also can be made to the Mayor's Hotline, 402-444-5555, or via email at hotline@cityofomaha.org and hotline@cityofomaha.com.
Beginning Thursday, old trash cans and green recycling bins can be taken to Under the Sink, 4001 S. 120th St. It will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
People already have been able to take the old containers to FCC's site at 5902 N. 16th St.
Old trash cans can also be placed in the new trash carts for disposal, and recycling bins can go in the recycling cart — but FCC is asking people to use one of the drop-off sites to reduce the amount of trips trucks must make to the landfill.
How can I help the process go smoothly?
All trash, yard waste and recycling must be contained in the two carts, and the lids must be able to fully close. Trash bags and other debris cannot be placed next to the carts.
One of the carts, with a black lid, must be used for trash and yard waste. It will be collected weekly.
The other cart, with a green lid, is used for recycling, which will be collected every other week.
The carts should be set out by 6 a.m. and spaced 3 feet from one another and other objects like cars and mailboxes. They should be as close to the curb as possible, and the arrows on the lids should face the street or alley.
