Omaha's new trash collector missed 7,500 collections during its first 3 days on the job

That hotline, 402-444-5238, is the number to call to report a missed pickup. Reports also can be made to the Mayor's Hotline, 402-444-5555, or via email at hotline@cityofomaha.org and hotline@cityofomaha.com.

Those who have missed collections should leave their carts at the curb.

Beginning Thursday, old trash cans and green recycling bins can be disposed of at Under the Sink, 4001 S. 120th St. It will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

People already have been able to take the old containers to FCC's site at 5902 N. 16th St.

Old trash cans can also be placed in the new trash carts for disposal, and recycling bins can go in the recycling cart — but FCC is asking people to use one of the drop-off sites to reduce the amount of trips trucks must make to the landfill.

How can I help the process go smoothly?

The most important step people can take is to set out the carts correctly, officials said.

The carts should be set out by 6 a.m. They should be spaced 3 feet from one another and other objects like cars and mailboxes. They should be as close to the curb as possible, and the arrows on the lids should face the street or alleyway.