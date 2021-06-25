Omaha's North 24th Street invites CWS fans to see the neighborhood

A scant few minutes from TD Ameritrade Park, hip-hop artist Marcey Yates leads a space called the Culxr House that sells vintage vinyl records, local Black artists' artwork, its own exclusive clothing collection and vintage and new streetwear.
The Culxr House, 3014 N. 24th St., also provides a space for people from the community to perform, create visual art, gather and grow businesses, part of an energetic blend of arts, culture, entrepreneurship and community-building that's taking root on Omaha's North 24th Street.
North Omaha — and North 24th Street in particular, despite its proximity to the ballpark and nearby arena — haven't drawn much attention from CWS or other fans. Yates would like to change that. He and Culxr House hosted a bike ride from the stadium to Culxr House last week in connection with Juneteenth. About 40 people participated, and it went well, Yates said.
North 24th Street is a good place to start for people looking to get off the CWS beaten path, experience local culture they might not know existed and support local Black-owned businesses and artists. There are unique local restaurants nearby on North 30th Street, such as Big Mama's at the new Highlander development and Time Out Foods, as well as a handful of retail shops near historic 24th and Lake Streets, the Great Plains Black History Museum and the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation. The Union for Contemporary Art's galleries and building have been closed because of the pandemic but may open for Pride Month events next week.
It's an easy drive, about 2 miles, from TD Ameritrade Park to Culxr House. Go to Creighton University, turn north on 24th Street and cruise through the historic heart of Omaha's Black community. It's also easy to get there by bicycle or scooter. There's a Heartland Bicycle e-bike station right outside Culxr House's door.
"It's a 10-minute bike ride from downtown to here," Yates said. "You can ride your scooter here."
Through the end of the series, Culxr House is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. There's an open mic night for music and poetry at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
At Culxr House on Friday, Yates thumbed through racks of R&B, jazz and soul records on display between racks of clothing and a performance area.
"Diggers come down here, and they find gems," he said.
Beyond the racks is a music studio where he prerecorded some of the music for a new record he has coming out, "Freedom Summer." In back is a large, industrial-looking event and exhibition space, with a new mural on the wall and exhibits of visual art from local Black artists, including a show marking the anniversary of the death of James Scurlock in Omaha protests last year.
The Great Plains Black History Museum at 2221 N. 24th St. currently has exhibits on Negro league baseball, Black citizenship in the age of Jim Crow and the North Omaha history book "24th and Glory." The museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The new Ital Vital Living smoothie and juice drive-thru is nearby, as are the Still Poppin Gourmet Popcorn Shop, Rooted Synergy Art Gallery, Haberdash Men’s Store and Fair Deal Grocery at Fair Deal Village MarketPlace. Other nearby stores include independent, Black-owned clothing retailers Evolutions of Style and LeFlore's Fashions.
The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation is not far away, at 3448 Evans St. It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment through its website. People can get guided tours of Malcolm X's birth site and the visitors center. Foundation President Leo Louis said the site had received quite a few visitors from U.S. Olympic Swim Trials fans, but not many CWS fans.
Preston Love Jr., a North Omaha activist and historian, said it's a good time for people unfamiliar with North 24th Street to make a visit.
"We have a rich history and a rich culture," Love said. "This community has gone through what a lot of other communities have gone through, but we're on the up."
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057, twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH