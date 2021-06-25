Omaha's North 24th Street invites CWS fans to see the neighborhood

It's an easy drive, about 2 miles, from TD Ameritrade Park to Culxr House. Go to Creighton University, turn north on 24th Street and cruise through the historic heart of Omaha's Black community. It's also easy to get there by bicycle or scooter. There's a Heartland Bicycle e-bike station right outside Culxr House's door.

"It's a 10-minute bike ride from downtown to here," Yates said. "You can ride your scooter here."

Through the end of the series, Culxr House is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. There's an open mic night for music and poetry at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

At Culxr House on Friday, Yates thumbed through racks of R&B, jazz and soul records on display between racks of clothing and a performance area.

"Diggers come down here, and they find gems," he said.

Beyond the racks is a music studio where he prerecorded some of the music for a new record he has coming out, "Freedom Summer." In back is a large, industrial-looking event and exhibition space, with a new mural on the wall and exhibits of visual art from local Black artists, including a show marking the anniversary of the death of James Scurlock in Omaha protests last year.