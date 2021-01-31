Omaha's Old Market faces challenges, shows its age as well as its resilience

A young woman who identified herself by only her first name walked through the Old Market with her mother. The young woman, Morgan, lives in the area and said she enjoys it a great deal.

“I love the brick,” she said. “If they get rid of the brick, it would be sad.”

Although some gripe about bumpy, wavy travel over the brick, there is no plan to get rid of it. The brick streets are an element of the district’s charm, and they also slow drivers in the heavily walked area.

Kevin Andersen, deputy chief of staff for economic development in the Omaha Mayor’s Office, said the city helped clean and smooth out the brickwork last year on Jones Street from 11th to 13th Streets.

The Old Market Association’s Chip Allen said his group wants to improve some of the district’s alleys by increasing lighting and consolidating some of the dumpsters. Considering the coronavirus situation, he said, the district is holding up well.

Mike Draper, owner of Des Moines-based Raygun T-shirt and gift shop, hoped to move into the Old Market last May. The pandemic pushed that back to late summer, but now his Omaha store is open. It’s his sixth throughout the Midwest.

Draper said he wanted an Omaha spot with energy, and considered a few.