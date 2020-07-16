Omaha's pro-police rally had uninvited guests — members of Nebraska Proud Boys

A small group of men stood near the edge of Saturday’s pro-police rally, one holding the flag of the “Proud Boys,” which a civil rights organization has labeled a hate group.

The Proud Boys’ presence, once it was known, angered local rally organizers, participants and protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Back the Blue” organizers Bill and Evonne Williams said they didn’t invite the Proud Boys and wish that its members hadn’t come to the rally at Omaha’s Memorial Park.

“I’m unhappy to know that this group ... came to an organized event,” said former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub, who emceed the rally. “My attitude is: The less we pay attention to them, the better.”

A spokesman for the Nebraska Proud Boys, who would not give his name, told The World-Herald in response to emailed questions that five members attended to support police, not to stir up protesters.

Three members stood by the group’s flag, which is emblazoned with the words “Nebraska Proud Boys.” The flag holder and a handful of others wore their telltale black Fred Perry polo shirts with gold trim.

The men’s-only organization has been called extremist by the Anti-Defamation League and described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Proud Boys dispute the civil rights groups’ labels.