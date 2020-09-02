 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha's public libraries begin reopening later this month
0 comments
alert

Omaha's public libraries begin reopening later this month

Only $5 for 5 months
20200807_new_libraries_pic-LS01 (copy)

Staff members at the Millard Branch library work on curbside pickups in August. Some libraries, including the Millard branch, will reopen this month after having been closed since March 16 due to the pandemic.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha’s public libraries will begin reopening later this month, more than six months after they shuttered because of the coronavirus.

Omaha Public Library officials on Tuesday announced a phased reopening plan for the city’s 12 libraries, which closed March 16.

The first five libraries will reopen Sept. 21. Those are the Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch, Charles B. Washington Branch, Millard Branch, Milton R. Abrahams Branch and Willa Cather Branch.

The specifics of the reopening plan came a week after the Douglas County Board voted to allocate $30 million in federal relief funds to Omaha. That money — along with $30 million from the state and some $20 million in city expense cuts — made Omaha’s budget whole and allowed libraries to reopen, Mayor Jean Stothert said last week.

On Sept. 28, three more branches will reopen: A.V. Sorensen, Benson and Florence.

Opening dates for the remaining four branches — Saddlebrook, W. Dale Clark, W. Clarke Swanson and the South Omaha Library — will be announced at a later date, according to a city press release.

Branches will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Three locations will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays: Millard, Abrahams and W. Dale Clark branches.

“Things will look a little different than prior to our closure, but there are also many exciting changes,” said Laura Marlane, executive director of the library system.

All library patrons must wear masks, and meeting and study rooms will not be available for reservation. Computers still will be available, but the number of available computers will be limited to allow for physical distancing.

The library branches that have been offering curbside service will suspend those operations the week of Sept. 13 to prepare for the reopening. Curbside services will resume at all branches during normal operating hours.

Book drops will open as branches reopen, and due dates will return to normal. Items that were checked out during the library system’s closure will be due Oct. 19. The holds placed on items before Oct. 1 will expire and be made available to other patrons Oct. 15.

Information on the reopening plan can be found on omahalibrary.org. People with questions can visit ask.omahalibrary.org or call 402-444-4800.

Our best staff photos of August 2020

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Omaha Public Library reopening dates

Monday, Sept. 21:

  • Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch, 2100 Reading Plaza
  • Charles B. Washington Branch, 2868 Ames Ave.
  • Millard Branch, 13214 Westwood Lane
  • Milton R. Abrahams Branch, 5111 N. 90th St.
  • Willa Cather Branch, 1905 S. 44th St.

Monday, Sept. 28:

  • A.V. Sorensen Branch, 4808 Cass St.
  • Benson Branch, 6015 Binney St.
  • Florence Branch, 2920 Bondesson St.

Branches will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Reopening plans for the city's four other branches will be announced at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert