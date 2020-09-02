Omaha's public libraries begin reopening later this month

“Things will look a little different than prior to our closure, but there are also many exciting changes,” said Laura Marlane, executive director of the library system.

All library patrons must wear masks, and meeting and study rooms will not be available for reservation. Computers still will be available, but the number of available computers will be limited to allow for physical distancing.

The library branches that have been offering curbside service will suspend those operations the week of Sept. 13 to prepare for the reopening. Curbside services will resume at all branches during normal operating hours.

Book drops will open as branches reopen, and due dates will return to normal. Items that were checked out during the library system’s closure will be due Oct. 19. The holds placed on items before Oct. 1 will expire and be made available to other patrons Oct. 15.