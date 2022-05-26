Omaha's rainfall over the past 2 days put a big dent in the drought

Even with all the rain that fell from Tuesday into Thursday, total precipitation for the year in Omaha remains below normal. But that rain put a big dent in the area's drought status.

Reporting stations in the Omaha area had anywhere from 1½ to 2¼ inches of rain over the 48-hour period, according to Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. That still leaves Omaha .60 of an inch short of normal for this point, he said, but "this rain is a huge improvement from where we have been."

DeWald said he was talking to a farmer friend in the area who told him he had gotten all his crops planted by Sunday. "He was dancing" because of all the moisture, DeWald said. "His crops were in and we got a good rain. It couldn't have come at a better time."

The Nebraska City area reported the most rain over the past two days: 3.86 inches. The Little Nemaha River that runs through Auburn, which is about 20 miles south of Nebraska City, was at flood stage Thursday morning, DeWald said. Some localized flooding has been reported along the river.

Rain chances are in the forecast for the area on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with the best chance in the Omaha area coming Monday afternoon and evening, DeWald said. Otherwise, he said, most of Monday looks to be dry in Omaha.

Northeast Nebraska, which didn't get as much rain as Omaha and parts south, has a better chance to get rain Saturday and Sunday, he said.

"Hopefully," DeWald said, "we can get them some rain, too."

