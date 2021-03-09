Omaha's roller-coaster weather to take downward dip after warm weather detour

Omaha's welcome springtime warmth won't last long.

Instead, the crazy, roller-coaster weather is taking a dip late this week, and it may be awhile before temperatures go back up.

Highs this week have been in the 70s, but by late in the week, they will be topping out in the 50s, the National Weather Service said. Omaha even has a slight chance of a rain-snow mix over the weekend if overnight lows drop far enough.

Then, for about another two weeks, temperatures may average cooler than normal, according to the National Climate Prediction Center. The average high in Omaha this time of year is 48 degrees and the average low is 26.

Omaha already has seen about a 100-degree swing in temperatures from the depths of mid-February to the highs this week.

Recall that on Feb. 16, Omaha set a record low when temperatures dropped to -23. At midafternoon Tuesday, the temperature was 74 in Omaha, and it was expected to rise , the weather service said.

With the temperature still climbing Tuesday afternoon, Grand Island broke its old daily record of 77 degrees set in 1936, the weather service said.