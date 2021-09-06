Omaha's SeptemberFest parade is chance to 'thank the unions'

Organized labor members had a day in the sun and the limelight Monday in Omaha, courtesy of the 43rd annual SeptemberFest Parade.

Steamfitter Jordan Sedlacek, 26, was among the thousands who marched in the festivities as thousands more cheered them on. He said it was a day to appreciate what unions do for American workers, such as pay and working conditions.

"We've got to step back and thank the unions for all that," Sedlacek said. "We're all a big family, and we all stick together for the whole deal."

An estimated 6,000 union members walked in the annual parade, said Brad Bird, business manager of Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 464. More people than he expected took advantage of a perfect morning to watch.

"We were all surprised with how many people were along the streets this morning, with it still being kind of a pandemic," said Bird, who's 45 and has walked in Omaha's Labor Day parade since he was 8.