Omaha's SeptemberFest parade is chance to 'thank the unions'

Organized labor members had a day in the sun and the limelight Monday in Omaha, courtesy of the 43rd annual SeptemberFest Parade.
Steamfitter Jordan Sedlacek, 26, was among the thousands who marched in the festivities as thousands more cheered them on. He said it was a day to appreciate what unions do for American workers, such as pay and working conditions.
"We've got to step back and thank the unions for all that," Sedlacek said. "We're all a big family, and we all stick together for the whole deal."
An estimated 6,000 union members walked in the annual parade, said Brad Bird, business manager of Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 464. More people than he expected took advantage of a perfect morning to watch.
"We were all surprised with how many people were along the streets this morning, with it still being kind of a pandemic," said Bird, who's 45 and has walked in Omaha's Labor Day parade since he was 8.
Bird said attendance seemed a little down Monday at the SeptemberFest festival, which had been canceled along with the parade in 2020 for the first time in the event's 44 years. But the parade crowd struck him as comparable to those of recent years.
People along the mile-long route were treated to scenes befitting the SeptemberFest slogan, "A Salute to Labor." Dignitaries in shiny convertibles -- including Terry Moore, the retired longtime president of the Omaha Federation of Labor; Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert; and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts -- led the parade.
There followed a procession of myriad workers from all manner of trades, crafts and professions. Electricians. Mechanics. Firefighters. Millwrights. Musicians. Plumbers. Truck drivers. Bus drivers. Letter carriers. Sheet metal workers. Iron workers, laborers, crane operators and theatrical stage technicians.
Many had floats representing their work, such as the four-car train of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART). Many brought their families, including a SMART member who cradled his infant with his left arm, alternately waving to the crowd and patting the baby's bottom with his right.
"It's become a tradition," said Regina Upah, helping her toddlers scoop up candy while watching for her husband, a plumber, to march by on Capitol Avenue. "It's nice to have the family, the union family, to have that security."
Hard hat-clad iron workers' gear clanked rhythmically as they walked, sounding like wind chimes between the honking horns and revving engines of trucks and motorcycles around them. The Omaha South High Marching Band played "Paint It, Black" by the Rolling Stones. A giant Uncle Sam balloon waved against the blue sky with the help of his handlers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Newcomers and Labor Day parade veterans alike declared the parade a success, as did participants.
Kalan Holt, a 49-year-old lull forklift operator, was feeling the solidarity with his fellow labor union members. He appreciated the appreciation from the people who lined the route. And he got a kick out of tossing candy to kids.
"The unions are always hard workers," said Holt, a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 571. "We're just coming out to support those who work, those who labor, who help to build America."
