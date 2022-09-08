Omaha's Sigrid Festersen remembered for her community service, love of sailing

Sigrid Festersen's love for her community is cemented in the legacy she left behind.

A champion for racial integration, Festersen ran for the Omaha Public Schools board in the 1970s and served as an officer on the district's desegregation committee, according to her family.

She advocated for the rights of women through her work on the Omaha mayor's Commission for Women and served as secretary and treasurer for a number of nonprofits and parent teacher organizations.

"She truly loved her community," said Festersen's son, Pete Festersen, who serves as president of the Omaha City Council.

The mother of three and grandmother of five died Sept. 1, just weeks shy of her 82nd birthday.

A "product of Nebraska," Festersen was born in Grand Island and graduated from Omaha North High School where she played violin and basketball. She attended Graceland College in Iowa and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she earned undergraduate and master's degrees in English.

She taught English and composition at Omaha Westside High School and studied for a year at Creighton Law School before she became a paralegal and bookkeeper for husband Paul Festersen's law firm.

Paul and Sigrid were married for 28 years before Paul's death in 1995. Together they raised three children, Anneliese Crawford, Pete Festersen and Else Festersen.

The couple passed to their children their love of sailing. They competitively raced a 15-foot sailboat called a snipe locally and nationally.

Festersen is preceded in death by her husband and her brother, Adm. Charles "Chuck" Larson.

She is survived by her children and her grandchildren: Peter, Andrew and Daniel Crawford; and Anna and Caroline Festersen.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Friday at Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood Ave. A live broadcast of the memorial service can be viewed at www.heafeyheafey.com. Memorials are suggested to Dundee Presbyterian Church, the Lake Manawa Sailing Association or the Ak-Sar-Ben Curling Club.

Festersen was many things throughout her life — a teacher, community advocate, competitive sailboat racer, curler, paralegal, musician, a mother and grandmother.

But to her family, she was simply "the nicest, sweetest and most genuine person that I'll ever know," Pete Festersen said.