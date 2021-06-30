Omaha's St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church to unveil $30.2 million project

The addition should allow the church to accommodate the growth that may come from some of those new neighbors.

"I'm excited about the new space because it allows our parish to continue to grow," said Ben Hirschfeld, who has been a member of the church since 2010. "St. Wenceslaus is such a great Catholic community, and this new space, along with our school project, allows the family to grow in the future."

The project included a new organ donated by a parish member. The organ took five weeks to install and features 3,747 pipes.

The pipes range in size from ones as small as a pen to as long as 32 feet.

"Each one had to be individually placed and then individually tuned," said the Rev. Taylor Leffler, an associate pastor at the church.

On Sept. 26, the church will host Jan Kraybill, a Grammy-nominated organist from Kansas City.

Church leaders would like to eventually host guests such as the Omaha Symphony and organists from around the world.

"Our hope — and this is what the Catholic church has been for a long time — it's so often kind of a home for the arts," Leffler said. "Some of the greatest musical pieces ever written, those are written for Mass."