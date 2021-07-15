Omaha's trail system, now open 24 hours a day, allows electronic scooters, e-bikes

“We landed in a spot that we think is exciting, and one that we think will be very beneficial to a lot of people,” Kalcevich said in an interview.

The Parks Department consulted with the Omaha Police Department on the trail hours adjustment. Police leadership was supportive of the change, Kalcevich told council members. National data related to the safety of unlimited trail hours is limited, Kalcevich said, but his team found “nothing overwhelming” to give them pause.

Trail users must follow all Nebraska bicycle laws and safety guidelines. The use of trails is considered an “at-your-own-risk” activity, and there is a recommended speed limit of 20 mph.

Trail users should not stop along the trails or in the parks from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless an emergency situation arises, the rules state.

City officials looked to peer communities such as Minneapolis, Denver, Chicago, Boulder and Park City, Utah, when considering the trail hours. Kalcevich said many of them keep trails open. Omaha’s parks remain closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“We should encourage, not discourage, multimodal transit on all of our trail systems,” Council President Pete Festersen said this week during a public hearing on the changes. “I think that’s what this does.”