Omaha's unlimited yard waste collection begins today
The City of Omaha will begin its unlimited yard waste collection period this week.

From May 17 through June 25, residents can place yard waste for pickup in brown paper waste bags adjacent to their garbage containers on their scheduled collection day. A separate truck will collect the yard waste bags.

According to the city, all yard waste collected in the brown waste bags will be used to produce OmaGro, which is compost produced by grass clippings, leaves and ground wood.

Yard waste that residents place in their normal garbage containers will go to the landfill.

