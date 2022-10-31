Omaha's unseasonably warm weather not a Halloween trick

Halloween’s little hobgoblins will bag a treat Monday in the form of unseasonably warm weather across Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

“(Monday) should be a great night for trick-or-treaters,” Paul Fajman, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Sunday. “The winds shouldn’t be too bad and the temperatures should still be in the 60s as the kids head out in the evening.”

A high of 69 is forecast for Monday. Southerly winds drawing warm air back into the region will push temperatures into the low to mid-70s from Tuesday through Thursday.

“Our normal highs and lows are 55 and 35 during this time of year so, obviously, we’ll be quite a bit above normal,” Fajman said. “Our lows (Monday through Thursday) will be 38, 41, 52, and 53 (degrees). So even our lows will be higher than normal.”

Brisk southerly winds might even push temperatures up to 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said. Winds on Tuesday are forecast to be gusting at 25 mph, with 35 mph winds predicted for Wednesday.

The forecast turns cooler Thursday night when a strong chance of precipitation arrives. A storm system is forecast to move out of the mountains and push northeast across the Plains, Fajman said.

“There will be about a 50% chance of rain after 7 p.m. Thursday,” he said. “Cool air will be coming into contact with our warm air. We could be looking at some thunderstorms with rain lingering into Friday.”

The high temperature Friday is expected to be 51 degrees with about a 30% chance of showers, Fajman said.

Chances for precipitation Saturday and Sunday are also about 30% with highs forecast in the upper 50s.