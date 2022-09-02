Omahawks to host remote control airplane show at Standing Bear Lake

Radio-controlled airplanes will take to the sky during an air show on Labor Day.
The Omahawks, a local remote control airplane club, will host the show at Standing Bear Lake on Monday. The show, in its 43rd year, is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Nebraska.
The show at Standing Bear Lake, 6404 N. 132nd St., starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Spectators can enter Standing Bear Lake near the Fort Street entrance.
Last year, the group raised $7,100 through the air show.
Parking and admission are free, but donations to Make-A-Wish are suggested. Seating is available on bleachers.
Food, drinks and raffle tickets will be available for purchase, with all net proceeds going to Make-A-Wish.
For more information, visit omahawks.org.
