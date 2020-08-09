'Once-in-a-lifetime lawmaker' Ernie Chambers winds down historic career in Nebraska Legislature

Former State Sen. Tanya Cook of Omaha called him “an iconic figure,” while former Sen. Brad Ashford of Omaha described him as a teacher and mentor. Even those who have found themselves at odds with Chambers respect him.

“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime lawmaker,” said Chris Rodgers, a Douglas County Board member who represents North Omaha. “No matter what you think, you have to respect his skill in a deliberative body.”

Chambers arrived in the Legislature at age 33, a barber whose notoriety as a civil rights activist preceded him. For most of his career, he has been the only non-white senator in the Legislature.

He stood out in other ways, too, from wearing short-sleeved sweatshirts and jeans every day to taking up issues others feared to touch.

Much of Chambers’ effectiveness comes from his willingness to follow his conscience, come what may. He said he honed a strong sense of personal responsibility during his churchgoing youth. He has cast off religion since, but not the commitment to doing what he believes he ought to do for no other reward than his own peace of mind.