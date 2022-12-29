One armadillo a surprise, two a shock for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab director

This armadillo is one of two that were found recently south of York and are in the care of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. Executive director Laura Stastny said there have been several sightings of armadillos in Nebraska, but winters here are “too harsh” for them to survive.
Veterinarian Avery Berkowitz has worked with armadillos in Oklahoma and is in charge of their care. They have to be sedated to be examined.
Armadillos eat insects and they are hard to find in Nebraska in the winter.
The two armadillos are among the many animals that Nebraska Wildlife Rehab is caring for, so they can always use blankets, towels and newspapers.
ABOVE: This beaver is one of the many animals being cared for at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. LEFT: This coyote was near death when it arrived at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
This beaver patient splashes anyone who comes into the enclosure.
This coyote was near death when it arrived at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
“He has a major uphill battle,” she said. “It makes it so the blood is not able to clot. We have him on medication to clot his blood so he will survive until the poison is out of his system.”
The second one, rescued in Chester, hasn’t shown any signs of illness.
Veterinarian Avery Berkowitz has worked with the animals in Oklahoma and is in charge of their care. They have to be sedated to be examined.
“I don’t know if you know this, but when you grab an armadillo, they roll up into a ball,” Stastny said.
She’d already done her homework because she’s been expecting one to show up eventually. There have been six or seven sightings of the insectivores each year.
Because they eat insects and the ground is frozen in this region over the winter, their survival rate is very poor. They will need to be fed a specialized diet.
“With climate change, it’s possible that at some time in the future, they would be able to survive in Nebraska,” Stastny said. “Right now, the winters are too harsh.”
They’ll be kept until spring, joining a large menagerie of animals at the rescue organization’s home at 97th and M Streets.
Staff are caring for a mangy coyote that was near death, a few foxes, opossums and a beaver that doesn’t like the water changed in his pond.
There are also lots of turtles, snakes, squirrels, birds and bats.
With so many animals in its care, the rehab facility can always use donations of blankets, newspapers and towels. Other needs can be found on its Amazon wish list.
Because of the special care required for the armadillos, cash donations work best.
“Wildlife rescue takes everyone — from the public rescuer who finds the animal, to the transporter, and to our rehab team,” Stastny said. “We are grateful these armadillos were found and will have a chance because of people who cared.”
