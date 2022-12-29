One armadillo a surprise, two a shock for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab director

When Laura Stastny receives a call from one of her staff, asking her to guess what just came into Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, she usually expects a porcupine.

This time, she was surprised to learn it was a nine-banded armadillo, usually found farther south than Nebraska.

When a second one arrived three days later, she couldn’t believe it. Both were discovered in a 25-mile area south of York near the Kansas border.

“We’re never delighted to receive a sick patient, but it’s extremely interesting for us,” she said. “Everyone is having a lot of fun around here with our new armadillo patients.”

The first one came in from Bruning. It’s being treated for rat poisoning and an upper respiratory infection.

He might have scavenged a dead animal or eaten the poison directly, Stastny said.

“He has a major uphill battle,” she said. “It makes it so the blood is not able to clot. We have him on medication to clot his blood so he will survive until the poison is out of his system.”

The second one, rescued in Chester, hasn’t shown any signs of illness.

Veterinarian Avery Berkowitz has worked with the animals in Oklahoma and is in charge of their care. They have to be sedated to be examined.

“I don’t know if you know this, but when you grab an armadillo, they roll up into a ball,” Stastny said.

She’d already done her homework because she’s been expecting one to show up eventually. There have been six or seven sightings of the insectivores each year.

Because they eat insects and the ground is frozen in this region over the winter, their survival rate is very poor. They will need to be fed a specialized diet.

“With climate change, it’s possible that at some time in the future, they would be able to survive in Nebraska,” Stastny said. “Right now, the winters are too harsh.”

They’ll be kept until spring, joining a large menagerie of animals at the rescue organization’s home at 97th and M Streets.

Staff are caring for a mangy coyote that was near death, a few foxes, opossums and a beaver that doesn’t like the water changed in his pond.

There are also lots of turtles, snakes, squirrels, birds and bats.

With so many animals in its care, the rehab facility can always use donations of blankets, newspapers and towels. Other needs can be found on its Amazon wish list.

Because of the special care required for the armadillos, cash donations work best.

“Wildlife rescue takes everyone — from the public rescuer who finds the animal, to the transporter, and to our rehab team,” Stastny said. “We are grateful these armadillos were found and will have a chance because of people who cared.”

