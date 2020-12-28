'One cautious step at a time.' After year of hardships, Omaha zoo looks to the future

“Maybe it’s a combination of seeing a bargain and wanting to come to the zoo, maybe a forecast for how the general public is saying ‘we’re going to use this next year.’ Maybe an early indicator that this is going to get better,” Pate said.

Federal dollars distributed by Douglas County and the state are also helping the zoo with operating costs and COVID-19 safety upgrades like automatic flush valves, touchless sinks, increased air circulation in buildings and a sensor to count the number of people inside buildings.

“Going into next spring it will be a healthier zoo to walk through, healthier in ways we’ve never thought of before,” Pate said.

The zoo received $5 million of its federal coronavirus relief money from the State of Nebraska and $5 million from Douglas County. In all, Nebraska received $1.25 billion of the federal money, of which Douglas County was given $166 million to distribute.

About $3.5 million of the Douglas County allocation will go to COVID safety upgrades. The $5 million from the state and the remainder of Douglas County aid will help with revenue losses, Pate said.