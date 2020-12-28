'One cautious step at a time.' After year of hardships, Omaha zoo looks to the future

Things are looking up for the Omaha zoo in terms of attendance and membership sales, but Dennis Pate is still approaching the new year with some trepidation.
“(We’re) moving one cautious step at a time,” Pate, the director and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, said last week.
The zoo recently set a “very conservative” budget for 2021 of about $36 million — roughly 60% less than the zoo’s original 2020 budget. The zoo drastically cut its 2020 budget to deal with an estimated $26 million revenue loss.
COVID-19 closed the zoo to the public from March 16 through June 1, and it reopened with significant restrictions. There were salary reductions and layoffs affecting about 10% of staff. The last few months have brought a bit of hope with an increase in attendance, membership purchases and aid from federal coronavirus relief money.
After a summer of significantly lower than expected revenue, pre-COVID revenue goals were nearly met in October, November and December. Last month, the zoo exceeded the original attendance expectation for November.
“The weather gods were with us,” Pate said, acknowledging an unusually warm and dry fall.
A three-day Black Friday membership deal brought 3,000 sales, surpassing Black Friday sales of the past few years. Typically, about 90,000 households purchase zoo memberships, and account for more than a quarter of the operating budget.
“Maybe it’s a combination of seeing a bargain and wanting to come to the zoo, maybe a forecast for how the general public is saying ‘we’re going to use this next year.’ Maybe an early indicator that this is going to get better,” Pate said.
Federal dollars distributed by Douglas County and the state are also helping the zoo with operating costs and COVID-19 safety upgrades like automatic flush valves, touchless sinks, increased air circulation in buildings and a sensor to count the number of people inside buildings.
“Going into next spring it will be a healthier zoo to walk through, healthier in ways we’ve never thought of before,” Pate said.
The zoo received $5 million of its federal coronavirus relief money from the State of Nebraska and $5 million from Douglas County. In all, Nebraska received $1.25 billion of the federal money, of which Douglas County was given $166 million to distribute.
About $3.5 million of the Douglas County allocation will go to COVID safety upgrades. The $5 million from the state and the remainder of Douglas County aid will help with revenue losses, Pate said.
The zoo also raised $3.6 million through its Emergency Support Fund. The fund was established to assist with revenue lost during the pandemic, and more than 3,000 people donated.
“Even though we’re not back — not in revenue, not in visitors — we’re doing better with some hope out there,” Pate said.
A few new projects are also in the works. The zoo is installing new netting and a new boardwalk in the aviary, which is expected to reopen this spring.
The Hubbard Gorilla Valley is undergoing a $7 million project, partly a face-lift and partly an enhancement for the animals, Pate said. Construction is expected to conclude in May.
There’s also the Harper Event Center, a new venue that can currently be rented out. An event lawn and an attached stingray exhibit will be open around Memorial Day.
Stingray Pavilion will provide a permanent home for the stingrays that now split their time between a tented exhibit in warmer months and the basement of the aquarium in the winter.
Beyond new exhibits, Pate looks to the overall impact the zoo has on the Omaha area, and conservation efforts around the world.
“Even if you’re not crazy about zoos or never really go, you have to consider the economic impact and educational impact and conservation impact on wildlife outside of the zoo,” Pate said. “All of those things are made possible because we do have a zoo here.”
The zoo’s average economic impact on the Omaha community is $200 million annually.
“On top of all that, it’s a place of pride for the city,” Pate said. “We’re a midsized city, but we have an outsized zoo here. It just tells Nebraska that we can be the very best of some things, regardless of our size.”