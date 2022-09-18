One Community Cultural Festival celebrates various cultures in Omaha

The second annual One Community Cultural Festival returned to Stinson Park on Sunday to celebrate diversity and togetherness for Omahans of all cultures.

Performers graced the main stage with a steady stream of traditional dances — from Cai Wei, a traditional Chinese dance, to hip-hop performances to French cabaret. Vendors filled the park and sold traditional foods, drinks and knickknacks, while sponsoring nonprofits chatted with visitors about their services.

Li Li, an organizer of the festival and board member at the Nebraska Chinese Association, saw the event as a huge success — especially after it was forced to take a two-year pandemic hiatus and reschedule again after rainy weather last weekend. She said she sees the festival as an opportunity for people to celebrate their heritage while also learning about that of others.

"You see people here from Africa, from the Philippines, from France — it's just amazing," she said. "Omaha is truly a great city, and we want it to be a true multicultural place where everyone feels invited and celebrated."

This year, the festival was dedicated to first responders — firefighters, 911 dispatchers, paramedics and the like — who were each given a free meal ticket to honor their service.

Jacinta Mwita, a finance manager at Kiewit and the owner of Made in Africa, a business that sells African-made products to a U.S. market, smiled as she chatted with visitors at her booth. It was her first time attending the festival to promote her business, and she said she was grateful for the opportunity to see such a display of "oneness."

"Sometimes we can be in our own bubbles within our own cultures, but if we are going to live together and share this community in harmony, we have to understand each other," Mwita said. "There's no better way than through culture and food and conversation and dance, and when it comes together, it's really beautiful."

More than 20 nonprofits and businesses, including Union Pacific and the Asian Market, sponsored the event.

Li is excited to see how the festival will continue to grow and give back to the community.

"When I came here 28 years ago, it felt like a very small town," Li said. "But now we've seen Omaha grow so much, and we really love the city. This festival is something we can do to give back."