One dead after two-vehicle crash early Saturday

A Saturday morning crash near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway left one dead and two injured.

Omaha police said the crash occurred about 3 a.m. when a 2015 Chevy Cruz driven by 25-year-old Jayson Reliford was westbound on Northwest Radial Highway at a high rate of speed when Reliford crossed the raised median and struck an eastbound 2018 Chevy Cruz driven by Jennifer Rohr, 32.

Omaha Fire declared Reliford dead at the scene. Omaha Fire Medics transported Rohr and her front seat passenger Haley Crossman, 33, to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

