One person was killed in a crash south of Fremont Saturday morning.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 400 South Ridge Road at approximately 5 a.m., according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
The driver of a Hyundai SUV lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wooden fence, according to the release.
A male passenger in the SUV was taken to Methodist Fremont Health with significant injuries, where he was later declared dead, the release said.
Luna Stephens
Night Breaking News Reporter
