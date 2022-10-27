 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead following rear-end collision in northeast Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

One man died Wednesday when his vehicle rear-ended a semitrailer truck about 10 miles south of Wakefield in northeast Nebraska. 

Sander Granados-Herrera was pronounced dead at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 16 and 849th Road, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the semi, Bernard Kneifl Jr., was not injured. 

Investigators determined that Kneifl was headed north on Highway 16 when he stopped his semi to turn west onto 849th Road. The semi was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by Granados-Herrera. 

The Sheriff's Office didn't provide ages for either driver or the towns where they lived.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds Americans dies younger in states with conservative policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert