One dead following rear-end collision in northeast Nebraska

One man died Wednesday when his vehicle rear-ended a semitrailer truck about 10 miles south of Wakefield in northeast Nebraska.
Sander Granados-Herrera was pronounced dead at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 16 and 849th Road, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the semi, Bernard Kneifl Jr., was not injured.
Investigators determined that Kneifl was headed north on Highway 16 when he stopped his semi to turn west onto 849th Road. The semi was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by Granados-Herrera.
The Sheriff's Office didn't provide ages for either driver or the towns where they lived.
