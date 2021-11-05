 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead in crash on Omaha's Kennedy Freeway
0 comments

One dead in crash on Omaha's Kennedy Freeway

At least one person died in a crash Friday night on the Kennedy Freeway near Interstate 80, according to emergency dispatchers.

Shortly before 10 p.m., crews arrived at the crash in the northbound lanes of the freeway near eastbound I-80. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the freeway was still closed shortly before 11 p.m.

The crash is being investigated.

No other information was immediately available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert