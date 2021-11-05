One dead in crash on Omaha's Kennedy Freeway

At least one person died in a crash Friday night on the Kennedy Freeway near Interstate 80, according to emergency dispatchers.
Shortly before 10 p.m., crews arrived at the crash in the northbound lanes of the freeway near eastbound I-80. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the freeway was still closed shortly before 11 p.m.
The crash is being investigated.
No other information was immediately available.
Dan Crisler
Business/Omaha Higher Ed reporter
