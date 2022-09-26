 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead, three injured in crash near 156th and West Maple

A 65-year-old woman was killed and three people were taken to local hospitals Sunday after a crash in northwest Omaha that involved four vehicles.

Velma Sanders of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene, an Omaha police spokesman said Monday. The crash occurred about 4 p.m. at 156th Street and West Maple Road.

Investigators determined that Sanders was a passenger in an Acura driven by her 84-year-old mother, Jewel Gay. Gay, of Omaha, was driving west on West Maple Road at high speed when her vehicle crossed the center divider. 

The Acura collided with a Subaru waiting in the eastbound turn lane. The collision also impacted a Volvo and a Kia, the police spokesman said. 

One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries. Another person was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and another was taken to Lakeside Hospital. Both of those people were in serious condition, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

