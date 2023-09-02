One person is dead and two others hospitalized following a car crash Friday night on Dodge Street.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. at 62nd and Dodge Street, near the University of Nebraska at Omaha and St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church. Three Omaha Fire Department medical units responded to the scene, according to an Omaha/Douglas County emergency dispatcher.

The identity of the person who died and the condition of the two injured people had not been released as of early Saturday afternoon, nor had the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Photographs posted on the Omaha Scanner Facebook page showed a black car with major front-end damage and a red car overturned next to the road.

The road was closed in both directions from 67th Street to Happy Hollow Boulevard until Saturday morning, witnesses said on the page.