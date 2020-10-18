One hospitalized after fire destroys Omaha home

A home was destroyed and a person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after a fire Sunday morning in Omaha.
The fire at 7004 N. 31st Ave. was reported at 5:36 a.m.
Scott Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department, said the fire, which was accidental, resulted from a stove being left on.
The home and its contents, valued at $48,700, was a total loss.
The occupant was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center is serious condition. No additional information was available.
Fitzpatrick said a smoke detector helped alert the occupant to the fire.
