 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One hospitalized after fire destroys Omaha home
0 comments

One hospitalized after fire destroys Omaha home

{{featured_button_text}}

A home was destroyed and a person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after a fire Sunday morning in Omaha.

The fire at 7004 N. 31st Ave. was reported at 5:36 a.m. 

Scott Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department, said the fire, which was accidental, resulted from a stove being left on.

The home and its contents, valued at $48,700, was a total loss.

The occupant was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center is serious condition. No additional information was available.

Fitzpatrick said a smoke detector helped alert the occupant to the fire.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert