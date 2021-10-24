One killed in crash on Omaha's North Freeway

A person died Sunday evening in a crash on Omaha's North Freeway.
The crash, which occurred in the northbound lanes near the Parker Street overpass, was reported shortly before 8 p.m., according to an emergency dispatcher.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
