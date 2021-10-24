 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One killed in crash on Omaha's North Freeway
0 comments

One killed in crash on Omaha's North Freeway

A person died Sunday evening in a crash on Omaha's North Freeway.

The crash, which occurred in the northbound lanes near the Parker Street overpass, was reported shortly before 8 p.m., according to an emergency dispatcher.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prop guns spark debate after fatal on-set shooting

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert