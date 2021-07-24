One killed, three injured in Sarpy County crash

One person died and three were injured after a two-vehicle, head-on collision in Sarpy County Friday evening.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and Omaha Fire and Rescue responded to a crash at 162nd Avenue and Harrison Street at 7:40 p.m. According to a press release, a Sarpy County sheriff's sergeant came across the crash just seconds after it had occurred, before any 911 calls were made.

Brian Donica, 32, of Sarpy County and a male juvenile were the occupants of a GMC Sierra pickup. Michael Kelly, 55, of Bellevue and Tiffany Bucci, 42, of Omaha were the occupants of a Kia Optima sedan. Kelly was the driver of the Kia.

Donica and the juvenile were transported to Nebraska Medicine with minor injuries by Omaha Fire and Rescue. Bucci was transported to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy with critical injuries.

Kelly was transported to Nebraska Medicine by Lifenet medical helicopter in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Nebraska Medicine.

Investigators are looking for additional witnesses to the crash. Witnesses should contact the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Crash Response Unit at 402-593-1546.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

