Many Creighton fans hope the Bluejays can make a run to the Final Four, but there’s at least one Berkshire Hathaway employee with $100,000 riding on it.

Like a lot of businesses, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has an an office bracket contest for the NCAA basketball tournament.

What sets this one apart is its size. It’s open to tens of thousands of employees across all of Berkshire’s subsidiaries. There were 64,000 entries this year.

And then there's the prizes. It’s a million dollars for anyone who can pick all the first-round games correctly. And there’s a $100,000 prize to the employee whose bracket stays perfect the longest.

While no one will win the $1 million again this year, the first two days of the tournament produced a $100,000 winner, a woman who works for a Berkshire affiliate outside of Omaha.

But as an added bonus, Bluejay fan Buffett has decided in recent years that if Creighton makes it to the Final Four, the cash prize is doubled.

“Every year, I want to make it more interesting,” Buffett said. “There are a lot of people who really know basketball.”

What the Berkshire CEO really wants is for someone to win the million.

No one has done so since the contest began in 2017, but one employee once came very close. He had a perfect run right until the last game of the first round, and the team he had picked in that game even led at halftime before falling. In the end, he was happy just to claim the $100,000.

“We have a lot of fun,” Buffett said. “We’ll have more fun if Creighton makes it to the Final Four. That will be cause for celebration — not only for me, but for someone with one of our subsidiaries that I’m not going to name.”

If Creighton does make the Final Four, Buffett said he will also look to bring the employee into Omaha to meet the team.

While Buffett is known for his solid record for picking stocks, you don't need to ask who he picked for this year's Final Four.

Buffett doesn't fill out a bracket.

Photos: Creighton men face NC State in first round of NCAA tournament