One man dies in confrontation with Omaha police near 30th and Marcy Streets

A man died early Sunday after being shot by Omaha police officers just southwest of downtown.
Officers were called to the area of 30th and Marcy Streets about 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci. Police located a man inside a vehicle with a gun who ignored multiple orders to drop the weapon, Bonacci said.
Two officers fired their guns, striking the man. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress and later died.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
In less than three hours, a jury of four women and eight men found Steve Danon guilty of 14 sex assault charges involving five different boys ages 12 to 16.
An anonymous threat of a school shooting led to the arrest of a minor and an increased law enforcement presence Thursday on Elkhorn Public Schools campuses.
The disappearance of Sydney Loofe: 'Vampires and a verdict' | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the fifth and final episode of the current season of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that reviews the Sydney Loofe murder case.
A student at Bryan High School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to the school Wednesday, according to police.
The man charged with killing four people in Laurel in August has been discharged from the hospital and taken to jail, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
One minute Kyle Punko, 15, was walking through Wayne Park in Waverly. The next, he was falling head first into a creek with multiple stab wounds from a classmate.
Authorities say the same people were responsible for 45 thefts in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin totaling a $9 million loss.
A former Omaha police officer facing federal child pornography charges is expected to forgo his criminal trial and plead guilty.
Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. ruled that a 2020 lawsuit failed to provide sufficient evidence showing that action or inaction by UNL violated a student's rights under Title IX.
Iowa authorities are investigating after a woman came forward claiming that her father killed and buried between 50 and 70 women on their property in Thurman, Iowa.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has completed the rollout of body cameras to all operational deputies, making it the latest Omaha-area law enforcement agency to adopt the technology.
A New York man has been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for transporting a 15-year-old Sarpy County girl with the intent of engaging in criminal sexual activity.
Four girls, ages 9 to 12, came forward to describe how the former drill team leader preyed on them. The mother of one of the victims said her daughter has struggled with anxiety and suicidal thoughts.
An inmate at the Douglas County Jail died Wednesday, less than a week after he was taken into custody, authorities said.
An adult male was taken into custody Friday evening near Elmwood Park after a safety alert was issued for the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Dodge Street campus.
An extradition hearing for a 17-year-old Texas youth suspected of killing his mother has been scheduled for Nov. 30 in Hall County Court.
