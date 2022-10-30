One man dies in confrontation with Omaha police near 30th and Marcy Streets

A man died early Sunday after being shot by Omaha police officers just southwest of downtown.

Officers were called to the area of 30th and Marcy Streets about 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci. Police located a man inside a vehicle with a gun who ignored multiple orders to drop the weapon, Bonacci said.

Two officers fired their guns, striking the man. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress and later died.