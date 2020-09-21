One man injured in apartment fire in southwest Omaha

A man was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition early Monday after a fire broke out at an apartment complex just north of 137th and Harrison Streets.
The man, who was about 60 years old, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy shortly before 6 a.m., according to Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick said the fire at Timbercreek Apartments, 13615 Polk Plaza, was reported at 5:40 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke as they arrived. A second alarm went out at 5:47 a.m.
The fire began in a first-floor apartment, Fitzpatrick said.
Utilities to the 12 apartments in the building were cut off. It's not yet known how many people will be displaced, Fitzpatrick said early Monday.
