One man killed, two other men wounded in North Omaha shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

One man died and two other men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday near 22nd and Lake Streets in North Omaha. 

Davonta Williams, 31, of Omaha, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, an Omaha police spokesman said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Vincent Nelson, 35, and Madison Hill, 28, both of Omaha, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening, the spokesman said. Officers located the shooting victims when they were called to a vacant lot a 2235 Lake St. at 2:36 a.m.

The shooting death is Omaha's 11th homicide of 2022. That compares with 20 homicides recorded as of Aug. 1 in 2021. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department's homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

