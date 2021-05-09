One man who died in head-on crash in western Douglas County is identified

Authorities have released the name of one driver and are working to confirm the identity of the other in a fiery head-on collision Saturday in western Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Charles Miller, 58, of Yutan, was the driver of the van that witnesses say was trying to pass another vehicle on a two-lane section of West Center Road/Nebraska Highway 92.

Miller's van collided with an oncoming pickup truck that was carrying three people, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Both drivers died at the scene, and the pickup caught fire, said Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson.

The two passengers from the pickup were taken to Creighton University Medical Center, and their names have been released: Samuel Maly, 20, and Dylan Fittro, 18, both of Weston, Nebraska.

Hudson said the crash occurred about 4 p.m. at 280th Street and West Center Road, which is near the Platte River.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.