One month later, lives of flooded out families in Omaha still in turmoil

“We’re sitting here homeless,” she said. “We can’t even take any action. It’s hard to tell the bank what we need because we don’t know yet. We’re in this bureaucratic circle.”

The two families each have received about $15,000 in donations through fundraising campaigns.

The Bakers estimate that tearing down their home will cost about $7,500.

The Emerllahu family has been told that mucking out the basement and rebuilding their foundation will cost about $16,000, not including city permits.

Both families found temporary, emergency housing but are looking for a new place to rent.

The Emerllahus moved into a rental that was available only through the end of September.

The Bakers have to come up with a new place by January.

“We need a rental that will take three dogs and that won’t be an easy task,” she said. “But that’s where we are at.”

The Emerllahu family is keeping its expectations about returning home in check, given the hurdles they’ve encountered thus far.