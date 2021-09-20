One month later, lives of flooded out families in Omaha still in turmoil

A little more than one month after flash flooding partially collapsed the foundations of their homes, two central Omaha families still face uncertain futures.
The Emerllahu family has hired a contractor — their second — to rebuild the foundation of their home near 48th Avenue and Center Street, while the Baker family has been told that their home is a total loss.
The homes were made unlivable by the flash flooding that occurred on the night of Aug. 7, when several inches of rain fell hard and fast over the Omaha metro area on already wet ground. Low-lying parking lots, homes and apartments were flooded. Several people escaped with their lives when flooding filled a basement-level elevator in downtown Omaha.
Elfete Emerllahu, who came to the U.S. with her husband in the late 1990s as a refugee from Kosovo, shares her home with three of her adult children. Her husband, Naser, died earlier this year of COVID-19 while on a visit to Kosovo. Elfete had packed precious photos and legal papers to return to her home country to visit her husband’s grave when flooding swamped the basement and covered those belongings in impenetrable muck.
The Bakers are newlyweds who’d celebrated their first year in their home in July. They invested $35,000 in turning the house into the “heart” of their life together. They still have years left on their mortgage.
“Now we have a mortgage but no home,” Emma Baker said.
The Emerllahu family signed a contract last week with Berens and Sons of Murray, Nebraska. It is their second effort at hiring a company. They said they lost faith in the first company after it sent a solitary worker into the damaged, mud and debris-filled basement.
Berens has told the family that the work will take about a week. The family also was working last week to provide the city the needed permit applications.
Pat Berens, owner of Berens and Sons, said the company will be able to rebuild a foundation that is stronger than what was in place originally. Decades ago, he said, when this home was built, building codes didn’t require that cement block foundations be reinforced. Walls on homes like this are strong enough to support the weight of the house, but can’t withstand the sideways pressure of flooding or groundwater. In accordance with current codes, the company will install rebar and other supports in the new wall, he said.
“Today’s standards are much better,” he said. “It will be safe.”
There is one sliver of good news. The project’s permit applications qualify for an expedited review by Omaha’s permits office under an emergency clause in city ordinance, according to Anna Bespoyasny, superintendent of permits and inspections for the city.
“We’ve got options for situations like this,” Bespoyasny said.
The typical permit review takes six to eight weeks, but if all goes well, the permit review and approval could be completed within a few days, she said.
“I won’t say we’ll approve it immediately, it could take a day or two,” she said.
Bespoyasny said her staff will look over the contractor’s plans to make sure they meet city code. Once the work begins, inspectors will stop by to verify that repairs are being made according to the plans.
Next door, Emma Baker said she and her husband, Todd, will need to have their home torn down.
“Everyone agrees it’s not salvageable,” she said. “There’s no way to do it.”
The bank has suspended mortgage payments until January, but if mortgage insurance doesn’t cover the remainder of their loan, then the family will have to default, she said.
The typical homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover damage like this because it’s considered flooding, and flood-related losses require a separate policy.
“That’s a pretty precarious place to live,” she said of foreclosure, possible bankruptcy and starting over. “We’re trying to figure out what to do, where to go.”
The Bakers hope they can rebuild on the lot. Last week, they filed a claim for damages with the city because they believe the city’s sewer system should have been able to handle the runoff. Additionally, they say sandbagged and boarded over drains in the neighborhood contributed to the flooding.
“We’re gathering as much information as we can,” she said. “It was a 4½-foot wall of water that would never have built up if the storm drains hadn’t been covered.”
Matt Kuhse, interim city attorney, said the claim is being referred to the appropriate city departments for investigation.
“Until the investigation is completed, the city will be unable to respond to inquiries concerning the claim,” he said.
A city spokesperson referred questions about projects in the area to the Metropolitan Utilities District.
MUD previously had a project in the area, but the work was completed in 2020, according to spokeswoman Tracey Christensen.
The utility “has no knowledge as to who has blocked the drains in question,” she said. The utility declined further comment.
No matter what, prolonged uncertainty lies ahead, Emma Baker said. The city will have six months to respond to their claim and the couple has been unable to track down why drains in the neighborhood were blocked and who blocked them.
“We’re sitting here homeless,” she said. “We can’t even take any action. It’s hard to tell the bank what we need because we don’t know yet. We’re in this bureaucratic circle.”
The two families each have received about $15,000 in donations through fundraising campaigns.
The Bakers estimate that tearing down their home will cost about $7,500.
The Emerllahu family has been told that mucking out the basement and rebuilding their foundation will cost about $16,000, not including city permits.
Both families found temporary, emergency housing but are looking for a new place to rent.
The Emerllahus moved into a rental that was available only through the end of September.
The Bakers have to come up with a new place by January.
“We need a rental that will take three dogs and that won’t be an easy task,” she said. “But that’s where we are at.”
The Emerllahu family is keeping its expectations about returning home in check, given the hurdles they’ve encountered thus far.
“As long as the (foundation) company pulls through, we’ll be satisfied,” one of the siblings said. She asked not to be named because she was speaking for the entire family. “As long as we can get the mud out and we can go back in there, that’s all we care about. It may not be until winter, but we’re hopeful.”