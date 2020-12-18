 Skip to main content
One of Omaha's most beloved Santas hopes for a brighter future after a 2020 filled with tragedy and loss
Omaha’s favorite Santa Claus is having a tough year.

COVID-19 is keeping Lynn Hendrix from his usual Christmas post at Regency Court.

Jackie, his wife of 57 years, died in June, and he was diagnosed with prostate cancer around the same time.

“You know, I’m going to be so glad to be out of 2020. I don’t ever want to see that year again,’’ Hendrix said. “It has tried my patience.’’

Hendrix has been a beloved figure at Regency from the day after Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve for 11 years, working with photographers Mary Kay Ficenec and her son Bobby.

They thought he would be the perfect Santa. He looks the part, with flowing white locks and a beard, neither of which he’s cut since he took on the job.

121920-owh-new-sicksanta-2-

Lynn Hendrix didn't know if he'd be able to handle all of the kids and the crowds when he first took his post as Santa at Regency Court more than a decade ago.

Jackie was Mrs. Santa. She was the one who convinced him to take on the role. He was reluctant, because he didn’t know if he could handle all the kids and the crowds.

From the start, though, he’s loved seeing the look in the children’s eyes when they spot Santa. Even the parents’ faces light up, he said.

“I put the Santa suit on and I am Santa,’’ Hendrix said. “I honestly feel that. You have to be to do the job.’’

Hendrix, 77, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November and spent more than a week in the hospital. He’s gaining his strength back at Papillion Manor before returning home.

His recovery from cancer is looking good, too.

“So far, so good; I’m still surviving,’’ he said.

121920-owh-new-sicksanta-3-

Lynn Hendrix hasn't cut his hair or beard since taking over the role as Santa 11 years ago. Here, wife Jackie curls his whiskers before his gig as Santa at Regency Court in 2019.

He says he’d be back at his post if he was strong enough. He’s hoping it will work out next year.

Some fans on Facebook have asked people to send Hendrix a card at Papillion Manor, 610 S. Polk St., 68046. A few have already arrived, to Hendrix’s delight.

His daughter, Kristina Martinez, said playing Mr. and Mrs. Claus brought her parents a great deal of joy.

“It’s a blessing to see the community turn around and give it back to him during such a hard time,’’ she said.

