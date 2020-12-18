One of Omaha's most beloved Santas hopes for a brighter future after a 2020 filled with tragedy and loss

Omaha’s favorite Santa Claus is having a tough year.

COVID-19 is keeping Lynn Hendrix from his usual Christmas post at Regency Court.

Jackie, his wife of 57 years, died in June, and he was diagnosed with prostate cancer around the same time.

“You know, I’m going to be so glad to be out of 2020. I don’t ever want to see that year again,’’ Hendrix said. “It has tried my patience.’’

Hendrix has been a beloved figure at Regency from the day after Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve for 11 years, working with photographers Mary Kay Ficenec and her son Bobby.

They thought he would be the perfect Santa. He looks the part, with flowing white locks and a beard, neither of which he’s cut since he took on the job.

Jackie was Mrs. Santa. She was the one who convinced him to take on the role. He was reluctant, because he didn’t know if he could handle all the kids and the crowds.

From the start, though, he’s loved seeing the look in the children’s eyes when they spot Santa. Even the parents’ faces light up, he said.

“I put the Santa suit on and I am Santa,’’ Hendrix said. “I honestly feel that. You have to be to do the job.’’