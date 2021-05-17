'One of the most generous people': Omahan Ray Rutten was a super salesman for church fundraisers

Each year, when Holy Name Catholic Church of Omaha began selling its $10,000 Rambler Sweepstakes tickets, Ray Rutten got busy.

“Oh, Lord, he’s been our No. 1 seller for so long,” Shawn Peterson of Holy Name said. “A couple of years ago, when Ray started chemotherapy, we didn’t want to bother him. Well, one day he comes by and picked up a few tickets to sell. Darn if he didn’t become our top seller again.”

Peterson estimated that Rutten sold as many as 80 of the 300 sweepstakes tickets each year. The sweepstakes drawing is the highlight of the church’s St. Patrick’s Day Party and raises $20,000 annually.

“Ray sold the top prize many times, including this year,” Peterson said. “He’d immediately call them up, and he was just as happy for the person as if he won himself.”

Rutten, 79, died Thursday at home after a lengthy battle with stomach cancer. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Name at 2901 Fontenelle Blvd.

Rutten was one of nine siblings raised on a farm in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska. He graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1960 and moved to Omaha, taking a job at Kellogg’s that he held for almost 30 years.