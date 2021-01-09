One parking meter, two vehicles: City tests new devices in downtown Omaha

Omahans who stop downtown to grab some takeout or shop may notice a new type of parking meter.

The city is exploring new meter options and testing new technology as existing meters reach the end of their lifespans, said Ken Smith, the city’s parking and mobility manager.

City officials have installed 16 new meters in the Old Market and along 19th Street that look a little different from many of their peers. The rectangular meters sit between parking spaces, so one meter covers two vehicles.

Parkers can use a digital screen on the meter to select which of the two spaces their vehicle is in and pay for parking. But Smith said the entire process can also be done via the Park Omaha mobile app, which city officials encourage, especially during the pandemic.

The new devices also accept coins and have a credit card slot, a feature not included on all city meters. Smith said about 35% of current meters have a physical slot for a card.

The city did not have to pay for the meters while it tests them out, he said.