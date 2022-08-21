One person airlifted to Omaha hospital following two-vehicle crash on I-29

One person was airlifted to an Omaha hospital early Sunday following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 near Council Bluffs.

Investigators determined that a Dodge Charger was southbound on I-29 at high speed shortly after midnight, a spokesman for the Council Bluffs Police Department said Sunday. The Charger collided with the rear end of a southbound Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, the spokesman said.

The driver of the pickup was taken by helicopter to an Omaha hospital. An unspecified number of passengers in the Charger were taken to Omaha hospitals, the spokesman said.

The driver of the Charger is being investigated for driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding, the spokesman said. The names of those involved in the collision were not released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Council Bluffs traffic unit at 712-328-4948 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.