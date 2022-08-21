 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person airlifted to Omaha hospital following two-vehicle crash on I-29

  • Updated
  • 0

One person was airlifted to an Omaha hospital early Sunday following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 near Council Bluffs. 

Investigators determined that a Dodge Charger was southbound on I-29 at high speed shortly after midnight, a spokesman for the Council Bluffs Police Department said Sunday. The Charger collided with the rear end of a southbound Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, the spokesman said. 

The driver of the pickup was taken by helicopter to an Omaha hospital. An unspecified number of passengers in the Charger were taken to Omaha hospitals, the spokesman said. 

The driver of the Charger is being investigated for driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding, the spokesman said. The names of those involved in the collision were not released. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Council Bluffs traffic unit at  712-328-4948 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert