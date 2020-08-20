One person critically injured after underground power line is struck in north-central Omaha

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Thursday after suffering an electrical shock while working near 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

The injured person, a 24-year-old man, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center about 8:30 a.m., according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department.

The injury occurred when a private contractor digging near 68th Street and Newport Avenue hit an underground power line, according to an OPPD spokeswoman. The incident caused 457 customers to lose power between 60th and 78th Streets from about Interstate 680 to the north and Curtis Avenue to the south.

Power to all customers was restored about 9:15 a.m.

