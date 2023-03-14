One person was taken to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash early Tuesday just west of Ralston High School.

Omaha police officers were called to the area of 92nd Street and Park Drive for a one-vehicle crash about 12:40 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Omaha Fire Department personnel took one person to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress.