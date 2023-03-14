One person was taken to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash early Tuesday just west of Ralston High School.
Omaha police officers were called to the area of 92nd Street and Park Drive for a one-vehicle crash about 12:40 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Omaha Fire Department personnel took one person to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.