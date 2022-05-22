 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person critically injured in North Omaha shooting

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night after being found shot near 25th Street and Ames Avenue. 

Omaha Police were called to the area for a report of shots fired about 11:50 p.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located a person down outside near the Los Diablos Motorcycle Club, 2501 Ames Ave. 

The injured person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

