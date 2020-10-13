One person critically injured in shooting near 47th and Kansas

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning after a shooting in North Omaha.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. at a residence near 47th Street and Kansas Avenue, a police spokesman said. The shooting victim was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any information about the suspect. No further information about the victim's condition was immediately available.

Omaha police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters will remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in a shooting. ​

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.