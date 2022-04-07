 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person critically injured in two-vehicle crash near Bennington

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital with CPR in progress early Thursday following a two-vehicle crash near Bennington. 

The injured person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by the Bennington Volunteer Fire Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 36 and 126th Street about 6:50 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. 

Highway 36 was closed in both directions following the collision.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

