One person critically injured in two-vehicle crash near Bennington

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital with CPR in progress early Thursday following a two-vehicle crash near Bennington.
The injured person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by the Bennington Volunteer Fire Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 36 and 126th Street about 6:50 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher.
Highway 36 was closed in both directions following the collision.
