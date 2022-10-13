One person critically injured on job near 11th and Grace Streets

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Thursday following an industrial accident north of downtown.
The injured person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center about 11 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The incident occurred at Drake-Williams Steel Inc. near 11th and Grace Streets.
The dispatcher said a caller reported that a steel beam had fallen, striking an employee.
