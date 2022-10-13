 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person critically injured on job near 11th and Grace Streets

  • Updated
  • 0

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Thursday following an industrial accident north of downtown. 

The injured person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center about 11 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The incident occurred at Drake-Williams Steel Inc. near 11th and Grace Streets. 

The dispatcher said a caller reported that a steel beam had fallen, striking an employee. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reminisce on Mister C's old-world charm

Reminisce on Mister C's old-world charm

Along with a number of family members involved in the operation, Mister C's had a large and loyal cadre of employees. About dozen waitresses worked there for more than 20 years.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mahsa Amini protests: Solidarity protests take place in diasporas worldwide

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert