One person crushed to death, another injured when tree falls near 162nd and Ida

One person was killed and another person was injured Wednesday after a tree fell at a construction site at the southwest corner of 162nd and Ida Streets.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Crews had been clearing land at the site when a tree fell, crushing one person and injuring another, said Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson.

The person who was crushed was declared dead at the scene. The other person was taken to the hospital with severe leg injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, Hudson said Wednesday afternoon.

