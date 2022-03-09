 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person crushed to death, another injured when tree falls near 162nd and Ida

  • Updated
  • 0

One person was killed and another person was injured Wednesday after a tree fell at a construction site at the southwest corner of 162nd and Ida Streets.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. 

Crews had been clearing land at the site when a tree fell, crushing one person and injuring another, said Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson. 

The person who was crushed was declared dead at the scene. The other person was taken to the hospital with severe leg injuries. 

The incident is still under investigation, Hudson said Wednesday afternoon.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

From McDonald’s to TikTok, why are big brands bailing on Russia?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert